The New York attorney general is conducting a criminal investigation into the Trump Organisation.

Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he believes Trump will turn on everyone to protect himself.

Cohen, who was jailed for campaign finance crimes and lying to Congress, is working with prosecutors.

Michael Cohen on Wednesday said he believes former president Donald Trump with "flip on" everyone during the criminal investigations into the Trump Organization.

Speaking on MSNBC, Cohen told Joy Reid that while everyone is wondering how investigators will get information from Rudy Giuliani or Allen Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump Organization, he thinks Trump will be the one to flip.

"I think Donald Trump is going to flip on all of them," Cohen said. "Including his children."

"I really believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself and he realises that his goose is cooked."

Cohen, who was Trump's personal lawyer and fixer for more than a decade, has been cooperating with prosecutors in the investigations into Trump since 2018. He met multiple times earlier this year with Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, and said the meetings were "not good news" for Trump.



The Trump Organization is also being investigated in a criminal capacity by New York Attorney General Letitia James, CNN reported Tuesday.

Cohen tweeted an edited image of Trump behind bars after the news of the criminal investigation broke.

"Soon enough, Donald and Associates will be held responsible for their actions," he said.

During his MSNBC appearance, Cohen also said Trump will seek to put the blame for any wrongdoing on anyone but himself. He said Trump will blame his CFO, his accountant, his appraiser, or even his children.

.@MichaelCohen212 on the new NY State criminal investigation into the Trump Organization: â€˜I think Donald Trump is going to flip on all of themâ€™#TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/VvxzhNZGtW — The ReidOut (@thereidout) May 19, 2021

"This is the problem, it's never ever Donald Trump. It's always somebody else," Cohen said.

A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Cohen came under investigation himself over hush-money payments he organized to women who said they'd had affairs with Trump during his 2016 campaign. Cohen pled guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud, and lying to Congress, and was sentenced to prison in 2019.

The investigations into Trump involve whether the Trump Organization committed tax and insurance fraud, among other crimes, including whether he manipulated the value of his assets for loan and tax purposes.

Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's longtime CFO, is said to be a focus for prosecutors who are investigating Trump.

Federal prosecutors raided the Manhattan apartment of Giuliani, who serves as Trump's personal lawyer, last month in a separate investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine.