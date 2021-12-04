A mega yacht just sold for around $650,000 (R10.5 million), HypeBeast first reported.

A mega yacht just sold for around $650,000 (R10.5 million), making it the most expensive non-fungible token (NFT) ever sold in The Sandbox virtual gaming world.

The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was purchased for 149 ether, according to etherscan. It is described as an ultra-luxury megayacht, featuring a DJ booth, two helipads, and a hot tub, among other amenities. HypeBeast was the first to report.

The digital asset was released by Republic Realm, a metaverse developer, for The Fantasy Collection line of luxury NFTs designed for The Sandbox. Other luxury products include private islands, jet skis, and speedboats.

Players can create digital assets such as NFTs and upload them to the marketplace, according to its white paper. Those who own sand, the main utility token of the platform, can participate in the governance of the platform via a decentralised autonomous organisation, or DAO.

The sale of luxury items in the metaverse, a new three-dimensional iteration of the internet, has been making headlines as of late.

In November, a plot of digital land in Decentraland, a virtual world, was sold for $2.43 million (R39 million) — a hefty price tag that trumped the cost of most homes in New York City and San Francisco.

A day after, another plot of digital land sold for $2.3 million (R37 million) in Axie Infinity, another virtual world.

The sales continue to highlight the momentum of how much investors are willing to pay to secure their lots before the metaverse enters the mainstream.

The acceleration in interest has also fuelled steep rises in the value of the cryptocurrencies that are linked to the virtual world, from Decentraland's mana token to Sandbox's sand coin.

