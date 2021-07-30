An oil tanker managed by an Israeli-owned company was attacked off the coast of Oman.

The company, Zodiac Maritime, said two crew members were killed.

It called it a "suspected piracy attack."

An oil tanker managed by an Israeli company was attacked off the coast of Oman, the company said.

The UK Marine Trade Operations said it had received reports saying the attack took place on Thursday night.

Two crew members were killed, according to the Associated Press.

The Mercer Street ship, which is Japanese owned, is managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime, according to Reuters.

Zodiac Maritime said in a statement on Friday: "We can confirm that there has been a suspected Piracy incident onboard the product tanker M/T Mercer Street."

It said there was no cargo on board at the time.

