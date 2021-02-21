The software error could cause a car to move to one side during a maneuver, increasing crash risks.

Over 40,000 sport utility cars are being recalled for the software fix that will start in April.

Visit Business Insider South Africa for more stories.

Mercedes-Benz US is recalling thousands of its sport utility vehicles over a program software error that could cause a car to move to one side during a maneuver. The error could increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company is recalling 41,838 of its cars including certain 2020-2021 GLE450, GLE350 and 2020 GLS450, GLE580, and GLS580 models, according to its filing.

Mercedes-Benz USA didn't respond to Insider's question if the error caused material damage or injuries in the US.

The car's Electronic Stability Program software could apply a twisting force to one of the front wheels, pulling the car to move to one side as it steers.

The software will be fixed free of charge starting 13 April, Mercedes-Benz said in the filing.

Earlier this month, Mercedes recalled around 1.3 million cars over an error with its automatic emergency-call system that could send responders to the wrong vehicle location. The car models recalled included CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC, and G, the Associated Press reported.

The company told Insider last week that Mercedes-Benz US was not aware of any case of material damage or personal injuries caused by this issue.

In January, Mercedes-Benz revealed its new 2022 EQA 250 crossover, its latest electric vehicle model.