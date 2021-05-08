Melinda Gates' divorce from Bill Gates has already led to the division of certain stocks.

About three stocks worth $5 billion (R70 billion) have been transferred to Melinda Gates over the past week.

These are the three stocks that make up a bulk of the assets transferred to her.

The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates announced earlier this week has already led to the division of assets between the couple that's worth more than $140 billion (R2 trillion).

According to data from Bloomberg, regulatory filings made on 3 May, the same date the couple announced their divorce, Melinda Gates has already received $5 billion (R70 billion) worth of stock from Cascade Investment, a holding company founded by Bill Gates.

More asset transfers are likely over the coming weeks and months, as the separation is expected to generate a wealth transfer not seen since the divorce of Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott in 2019, which led to a $38 billion (R534 billion) settlement.

Other potential stocks that could be transferred from Cascade Investment to Melinda Gates include Deere & Co., Republic Services, and Ecolab, which are heavily owned positions at the holding company.

1. AutoNation

Ticker: AN Shares owned: 2.9 million

Market value: $314.4 million (R4.4 billion)

% of shares outstanding: 3.65%

2. Canadian National Railway

Ticker: CNR (Toronto Stock Exchange) Shares owned: 14.1 million

Market value: $1.6 billion (R22 billion)

% of shares outstanding: 1.98%

3. Grupo Televisa

Ticker: TV Shares owned: 244.6 million

Market value: $3.1 billion (R44 billion)

% of shares outstanding: 43.95%