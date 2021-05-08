Melinda Gates now owns R70 billion across these 3 stocks as part of her divorce proceedings
- Melinda Gates' divorce from Bill Gates has already led to the division of certain stocks.
- About three stocks worth $5 billion (R70 billion) have been transferred to Melinda Gates over the past week.
- These are the three stocks that make up a bulk of the assets transferred to her.
- See more stories on Business Insider SA's home page.
The divorce of Bill and Melinda Gates announced earlier this week has already led to the division of assets between the couple that's worth more than $140 billion (R2 trillion).
According to data from Bloomberg, regulatory filings made on 3 May, the same date the couple announced their divorce, Melinda Gates has already received $5 billion (R70 billion) worth of stock from Cascade Investment, a holding company founded by Bill Gates.
More asset transfers are likely over the coming weeks and months, as the separation is expected to generate a wealth transfer not seen since the divorce of Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott in 2019, which led to a $38 billion (R534 billion) settlement.
Other potential stocks that could be transferred from Cascade Investment to Melinda Gates include Deere & Co., Republic Services, and Ecolab, which are heavily owned positions at the holding company.
These are the three stocks worth a combined $5 billion that have been transferred to Melinda Gates over the past week.
1. AutoNation
Ticker: AN Shares owned: 2.9 million
Market value: $314.4 million (R4.4 billion)
% of shares outstanding: 3.65%
2. Canadian National Railway
Ticker: CNR (Toronto Stock Exchange) Shares owned: 14.1 million
Market value: $1.6 billion (R22 billion)
% of shares outstanding: 1.98%
3. Grupo Televisa
Ticker: TV Shares owned: 244.6 million
Market value: $3.1 billion (R44 billion)
% of shares outstanding: 43.95%
Read the original article on Business Insider
Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes