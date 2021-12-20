Doctors in South Africa are still prescribing supplements such as zinc and vitamin D for Covid-19 patients, but increasingly, medical aids aren't paying for them.

South African health authorities say there is no clear evidence they help. Some experts say they do harm at least by wasting money.

That was not always the case, earlier in the pandemic. Which is why the likes of Discovery Health used to pay for supplements.

There is still a chance your scheme will pay for vitamins, but you may need your doctor to make a strong case for them.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

If you get Covid-19 in South Africa as a beneficiary of a medical scheme, your insurance must cover the cost of your diagnosis and treatment under prescribed minimum benefit rules, regardless of how basic or fancy your medical aid is. That includes "medication prescribed by the doctor for managing Covid-19 symptoms".

But if your doctor prescribes zinc, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, or another supplement – as many do – you are likely to see your medical aid claim rejected, even from a medical scheme that previously paid for such supplements in Covid-19 cases.

Such supplements made their way onto some of the lists of medications some schemes explicitly covered in cases of Covid-19. That used to be true for the country's biggest medical scheme, Discovery, too.

"Claims for Vitamins C, D and Zinc have been funded from the WHO Covid-19 benefit for all members with a confirmed Covid-19 infection in line with local clinical protocols and guidelines and the scheme's medicine formularies," said Discovery, in answer to questions from Business Insider South Africa.

The WHO benefit is named for outbreaks monitored by the World Health Organisation, and as of August this year Discovery listed three types of zinc tablets, and one type of zinc capsule, covered by it – plus ten other Vitamin and mineral preparations fully paid for, with similar medications covered at the same price as those listed by name.

But in September, the national department of health published its rapid review of zinc in the context of Covid-19.



"The evidence of efficacy and safety is very uncertain at this point," said the review committee, in recommending that zinc not be given to Covid-19 patients. "Studies were underpowered to detect clinically relevant outcomes or improvement in clinical outcomes; and there is an uncertain risk of serious adverse effects."

That kind of finding has seen Discovery change its approach.

"As the latest evidence has shown no clinical benefit in the treatment of Covid-19 infection using these vitamins and minerals, national rapid reviews including local clinical protocols no longer recommend routine use of these items," it told Business Insider this week. "The scheme's Covid-19 medicine benefit has been reviewed to align with these latest developments."



South Africa is not alone in having rejected the use of supplements.

Though GPs across the world continue to recommend or prescribe it, experts argue that in countries such as India, widespread use of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and zinc have now "been shown to offer no real benefit" when it comes to important outcomes – and cause active harm by soaking up money, whether from private insurance or the public purse.

In the early stages of pandemic, it was hard to argue against supplements, especially with the likes of then sitting US President Donald Trump being given zinc and Vitamin D while he suffered from Covid-19, and the British national health service urging at-risk people to take up a free Vitamin D offer. But as the pandemic has progressed, evidence has continued to mount that they do nothing to little, while evidence that they can cause symptoms such as stomach cramps have seen an increase in recommendations to stop recommending them, even though official guidance often remains that there is no evidence either for or against their use.

That is the case with the message the National Institute For Communicable Diseases has put out to local doctors on managing mild Covid-19.

That does not necessarily mean a claim for your Vitamin C is definitely a non-starter. Where an underlying condition may require supplements, "we will request a doctor's motivation and review these on a case-by-case basis," Momentum Health said in response to questions.

Discovery too said it would look at "the treating doctor's clinical motivation", but only when cases are reviewed because they "fall outside of local protocols and guidelines and are also not included in the scheme's medicine formularies".

Other major medical schemes did not respond to questions, or said they were still working on changes to their coverage due to take effect in 2022.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.