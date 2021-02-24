Kevin Sneader was voted out as McKinsey's global managing partner, The Financial Times reported.

The consultancy firm holds a leadership election every three years.

Either Bob Sternfels or Sven Smit will take over Sneader's role, the FT reported.

Kevin Sneader, McKinsey's global managing partner, has been voted out of the position during the firm's leadership election, The Financial Times reported.

The US consultancy firm's partners did not advance Sneader to the next round, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told the publication Wednesday.

This means Sneader will have only served one term in the role. The five previous global managing partners each served at least two three-year terms, the publication reported.

A McKinsey spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the report.

McKinsey's 650 senior partners vote in a leadership election every three years.

Either Bob Sternfels, who heads McKinsey's San Francisco office, or Sven Smit, the boss of its Amsterdam office, will take over Sneader's role after making it through to the final round of the leadership election, the FT reported.

The report comes just weeks after McKinsey agreed to pay $573 million over its role in boosting opioid sales during an epidemic that has killed more than 450,000 Americans. The company didn't admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

The settlement comes after court documents recently revealed states were pursuing the firm for advising Purdue Pharma LP, maker of OxyContin painkiller, and other opioid manufacturers on how to sell more opioids at the same time the country was attempting to address the opioid crisis.

In a statement in December, McKinsey said "we recognize that we did not adequately acknowledge the epidemic unfolding in our communities or the terrible impact of opioid misuse and addiction on millions of families across the country."

In South Africa, McKinsey claimed more than R1 billion for eight months worth of work at Eskom, then apologised profusely.

Sneader came in 7th place in Glassdoor's rankings for the most popular CEOs in 2019.

Additional reporting by Kelsey Vlamis.