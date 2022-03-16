McCain South Africa has issued a recall notice on its pack of frozen green beans, and some Spar-branded French stir fry.

The packs may contain small pieces of glass from a light fitting.

Affected batches have been pulled from supermarket freezers, the company says.

They were manufactured in mid to later 2021, and carry a best-before date in 2023.

The company said it had found "the source of the material, confirming it to be small glass fragments originating from a light fitting". It did not provide more detail of how the glass had ended up in packs, or how it had not been detected before shipment.

The beans and stir fry mix were all made between July and October 2021, and all carry a best-before date in 2023.

The recall is a voluntary, national one. Affected products had already been pulled from retailers' freezers, the company said on Tuesday.

Specific batches of frozen vegetables are affected, and buyers will have to examine the fine-print details of manufacturing to see if any in their home freezers are included.

Those who find affected products should return it to the store from which it came, in return for a voucher, McCain said. It offers support to determine the batch number of a pack via consumer@mccain.co.za, or via the phone number 0800 006 498.

These are the affected batches of McCain green beans and Spar-branded French stir fry.

In February, some Kit Kat chocolates were recalled due to fears they may contain broken glass. At the time, manufacturer Nestlé South Africa said it had not received complaints of glass contamination, and was still investigating the circumstances.

Also in February, American company Abbott Nutrition recalled Similac Alimentum 400G infant formula, after complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella infection in babies that had drunk the formula. See also | SA recalls Similac Alimentum baby formula – these batch numbers should be returned

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

