Here are our favourite matching pyjama sets for the whole family this Christmas

Tis the season to be jolly, and, possibly, to get matching pyjamas for the whole family.

We’ve rounded up our favourite matching Christmas PJ sets this season.

The PJs we liked can be found at Woolworths, Cotton On, Shein, and Edgars, with prices ranging from R180 to R420 per set.

It is hard to say where the idea to dress the family in matching festive PJs comes from, but it has grown into a tradition you can find many in different parts of the world.



We’ve made a list of some of the cutest and most cozy matching Christmas pyjama sets available at local retailers and online. Whether you’re doing it for a special photo op or simply to bond with the family, there are plenty of styles, colours, and patterns to choose from.

Cotton On

Cotton On is the place to look if you’re searching for all things gingerbread men, Christmas candies, and snowmen.

The fashion retailer offers a wide range of summer PJs for adult females, males and kids from a little over R200 to R480 a pair. These can also be personalised to include initials on the front patch pocket.

One pair of the adult PJs retailed for R799.99 but has now been reduced to R479.99. The kiddie’s pair have also been marked down to R359.99 from R599.99. Babies are also included in the festivities with a long-sleeved romper for R179.99.

Woolworths

Woolworths offers a wide variety of playful summer pyjamas for everyone this Christmas. The Festive Vibes Cotton PJ range is definitely a contender.

A set includes a printed sleep T-shirt and woven check shorts with an easy elasticised waistband. It’s made from soft, breathable cotton making it the perfect set for the summer.

Both sets are unisex and retail for between R299 and R349 each. The cotton romper to match for newborns to 24 months is available for R69.95, and the kids' sets, from sizes nine to 15, will set you back R279.

Edgars

Edgars has also joined the crowd with matching Christmas pyjama sets for the family. The retailer is now selling Santa-themed summer pyjamas. A baby grow is available for R89.95. The kids set costs R119.95, while the adult set goes for R249.95.

Another theme on offer is the Christmas-stocking look, at the same prices as the Santa sets.

Shein

Shein, a popular online fast fashion retailer, also offers matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family. The polar bear-themed cotton set is available for ladies (R310), gents (R420), boys and girls (R185). Kids sizes range from three to 14, while adult sizes range from XS to XXXS.

