US states are offering residents a chance to win the lottery if they get vaccinated.

The Maryland Lottery is following Ohio and New York's lead , its governor Larry Hogan announced on Thursday.

Vaccinated residents and people who sign up to receive the vaccine can enter the lottery for free.

New York State is launching a "Vax & Scratch" lottery programme to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The NY lottery will have a top prize of $5 million.

In South Africa you might feel like you have won the lottery just by getting a Covid-19 shot but in the US, several states are actually offering the chance to win hard cash through lottery tickets and prizes, exclusively for the vaccinated.

The move by Maryland, Ohio, and New York gives those who get a Covid-19 vaccination shot, the bonus of, not only protection from the coronavirus, but also the chance to win millions in lottery prizes.

The three states offering chances to win big have the following percentages of fully vaccinated residents: New York 44%, Ohio 38%, and Maryland 44%, as of Thursday, according to Becker’s Hospital review.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced $2 million in Maryland Lottery prizes on Thursday for those in the state who get the Covid-19 vaccine.

It follows Ohio and New York's lead in allowing vaccinated residents and people who sign up to receive the vaccine to enter the new lottery for free, with their vaccine appointment replacing a purchased ticket. To enter, residents must be over 18.

"All you have to do to enter is get your shot," said Hogan.

In Maryland, there will be daily $40,000 (R560,000) prize draws between May 25 to July 3, followed by a $400,000 jackpot (R5.6 million), drawn on July 4.

Meanwhile New York State is launching a "Vax & Scratch" lottery programme that will give people $20 (R280) lottery tickets for a $5 million (R70 million) Mega Multiplier Lottery if they get vaccinated.

The pilot programme, launched to encourage more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, will have top prize of $5 million (R70 million) and several lower prizes as well, NBC New York reported.

The lottery programme will run from May 24 to May 28 at 10 mass state-run vaccination sites.

And the odds of winning something are not that bad according to New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo who told NBC New York that the chances of winning a prize is one in nine.

