GOP Rep. Mary Miller thanked Trump for a 'historic victory for white life' in light of Roe overturning

Illinois GOP Rep. Mary Miller slipped up and thanked Trump for "the historic victory for white life."

The congresswoman, who has been endorsed by Trump, made the remarks at a "Save America" rally.

Miller's campaign told NBC News that she misspoke and intended to say "right to life."

Rep. Mary Miller during a Saturday rally praised former President Donald Trump for his three conservative Supreme Court appointments and remarked that he paved the way for "the historic victory for white life" after the high court overturned Roe v. Wade.

While speaking to the pro-Trump audience, the Illinois Republican lauded the former president, who is backing her in the 15th congressional district GOP primary over fellow Rep. Rodney Davis.

"Thank you so much, President Trump. I am so honoured to have your endorsement," Miller said.

She continued: "President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday."

During his term, Trump appointed conservative jurists Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. All three joined the majority opinion issued Friday that upheld the 2018 Mississippi law banning most abortions in the state — and consequentially struck down Roe, the landmark 1973 decision that legalised abortion and afforded a constitutional right to the procedure.

The congresswoman then began to clap as Trump stood beside her at the "Save America" rally in Mendon, located in western Illinois near the Mississippi River.

Miller's campaign on Saturday told NBC political journalist Natasha Korecki that the congresswoman misread her comments at the rally and intended to say "right to life" instead of "white life."

Miller also tweeted a photo while reaffirming what her campaign told Korecki: "I will always defend the RIGHT TO LIFE!"

The congresswoman, who was first elected in 2020, stoked controversy — and the ire of Democrats — soon after taking office. In January 2021, she made comments at a "Save the Republic" rally seemingly praising German dictator and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation," she said at the event. "You know, if we win a few elections, we're still going to be losing, unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle."

She continued: "Hitler was right on one thing: He said, 'Whoever has the youth, has the future.' Our children are being propagandised."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois called for Miller to resign from office at the time of the remarks. "To say that Adolf Hitler, the perpetrator of the worst genocide in world history, is 'right' about anything is disqualifying for any supposed 'leader' serving in Congress," the Democratic lawmaker said.

After initially pushing back the outcry generated by her statements, Miller backtracked and affirmed her support of Israel.

Insider has reached out to Miller's campaign for further comment.

