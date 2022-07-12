As Marmite continues its slow return to SA stores, Marmite cheese spread sees an uptick in sales

In the wake of a two-year shortage of classic Marmite, SA consumers are testing out Marmite cheesed spread.

Sales of Marmite Cheese Spread have seen a definite uptick, enough to suggest people are trying it out as an alternative.

Marmite cheese spread has been around for a good number of years, slowly building a unique audience.

It tastes very different from the classic.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

SA consumers wandering shopping malls in search of elusive Marmite may have stumbled on a solution that's been sitting on the shelves for years.

After a two-year shortage of classic Marmite, sales of Marmite Cheese Spread have seen an uptick, says Sihle Mkhize, Convenience Foods General Manager at PepsiCo Sub-Saharan Africa, the brand owners in South Africa.

“Marmite Cheese Spread is not a uniquely South African idea, but something we’re very proud of. Currently we carry enough Marmite Cheese Spread stock to meet the forecasted demand, including that from those who may be curious to try the product. While sales of Marmite Cheese Spread have seen an uptick during the recent Marmite shortage, our original Marmite remains a top-seller.”

One thing you will immediately notice about Marmites cheese spread is the striking similarity in labelling. This could even lead you to believe you’ve hit the jackpot and found some fresh stock of proper Marmite straight out of the delivery van.

But that’s where the similarity ends.

On the inside, you'll find a thick, chocolate-coloured spread, quite unlike the smoothly textured jet-black of the classic Marmite. Taste is also a surprise, lacking the full punchy savoury flavour so typical of the classic original. The experience is something like eating a cheese spread diluted with Marmite.

Which is exactly what its makers were going for.

“Toast with Marmite and a slice of cheese is a firm favourite with Marmite lovers – and we decided a number of years back to combine the two for convenience. The best of both worlds: a creamy cheese spread – with a dash of Marmite flavour,” says Mkhize. “[It] is not intended as a Marmite alternative, but rather an addition to the Marmite range.”

If you found the strong classic Marmite flavour to be overwhelming, its makers clearly had you in mind.

“The product is a differentiated spread offering and has been on shelf for a number of years gathering its own following - and curious interest from Marmite aficionados in other parts of the world, too,” says Mkhize.

The Marmite shortage dates to 2020 after lockdown alcohol bans disrupted the supply of brewer’s yeast - a critical ingredient used to make Marmite that gives it its savoury taste. That shortage was further exacerbated by flooding in KwaZulu-Natal as well as shortages of food grade ash from China – also due to pandemic lockdowns.

If a cheesy version of Marmite won't cut it for you, there is good news.

Over the next few weeks, we should be seeing more stock on shelves, says Mhize.

“The Marmite production facility has been running stably and delivering on plan in the last month. The plan is that we will focus on Marmite 250g production until we have enough stock in the trade, then we will commence production on the Marmite 125g variant. The factory has introduced a double shift from April to assist with the demand. Stock is filtering into the trade but with high demand, it will still take a number of weeks to replenish the pipeline.”

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.