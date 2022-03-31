Mark Zuckerberg says he tries to surf every day to help take his mind off getting 'punched' by news

Mark Zuckerberg tries to surf or foil — another type of water sport — for an hour each morning.

He said it helps him absorb whatever bad news is happening at Meta or in the world that day.

Waking up to the onslaught of bad news is "almost like getting punched," he told Tim Ferriss.

Mark Zuckerberg has developed a coping mechanism for dealing with the daily onslaught of news these days: surfing.

The Meta CEO described his morning routine in a recent interview on The Tim Ferriss Show. Ferriss, an author, and podcaster, asked Zuckerberg how he's trained himself to be "more comfortable with discomfort" after 18 years of running Facebook's parent company.

Zuckerberg said he wakes up each morning to emails about what's happening internally at Meta, along with the news of the day — all of which often includes "a fair amount of bad news and new things that I need to absorb," he said.

If he goes straight into his day after that, "it's almost like getting punched with a ton of new context," Zuckerberg said.

To avoid that feeling, he's started surfing or foiling — riding a hydrofoil board, which lifts you above the surface of the water — to take his mind off things for an hour or so.

"When you're out there in the water, it's pretty hard to focus on anything else," Zuckerberg said. "When you're on the board, you're focused on making sure you stay on the board and don't mess something up."

When he returns to work afterward, he feels like the news has settled in and he's ready to deal with whatever's going on that day — stewing in bad news makes him less productive, he told Ferriss.

Zuckerberg owns nearly 1,500 acres (6 million square-metres) on the north shore of the Hawaiian island Kauai, and he appears to have spent a significant amount of time there while Meta employees worked remotely over the past two years. Zuckerberg has been photographed foiling and surfing multiple times just off the Kauai coast or near another property he owns on the shores of Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border.

