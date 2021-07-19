Richer countries have bought and administered significantly more vaccines than other countries.

A map from Our World In Data shows the huge disparity.

Experts warn this gap will result in many deaths and prolong the pandemic for the world.

The graph, produced by Max Roser of the site Our World in Data, shows the proportion of each country to receive at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine:

It shows European countries, North America, and some in South America with high rates, with especially low rates across Africa.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation, blamed "greed" for the disparity last week, and said rich countries should donate their excess vaccines instead of using them as boosters.

"We are making conscious choices right now not to protect those in need," he said.

Experts have warned that the unequal vaccine rates means some countries will end up being more heavily affected by the pandemic. They also warn that it will likely prolong the pandemic, even for those richer countries, as the virus keeps mutating and circulating.

Roser said on Twitter that he supported the WHO scheme for distributing vaccines to poorer countries, called COVAX.

"I think rich countries should support COVAX and finance the production of more vaccines to end the global pandemic."