SA just got 21 new types of class-protected mead, including several African traditional varieties

South Africa just tripled the number of different types of honey wine considered to be unique.

Regulations around mead saw their first comprehensive update since 1998.

That added traditional !Karri and T'ej, and mead fortified with other booze, to the likes of metheglin and hippocras.

South Africa has introduced 21 new class-protected varieties of mead, or honey wine, in the first comprehensive update to rules around the ancient drink since 1998.

Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza published a 50-page set of updates to booze regulations last week.

Many are technical fixes or small additions, but the regulations specific to mead tripled the specific types of mead recognised under South African law.

The names for the 21 new entries may now only be used if the product meets certain specifications, in line with marketing rules for various types of food and drink.

Since 1998, anything claiming to be "dry mead" had to have a residual sugar content of less than 20 grams per litre, while "metheglin" had to be sufficiently spiced to have a taste distinctive from other types of mead.

Those are now joined by drinks traditional to the Eastern Cape, Ethiopia, and Wales, as well as mead fortified with various types of other booze, or with chilli, apple, or other additions.

Mead, sometimes referred to as the drink of the gods, is thought to be one of if not the oldest alcoholic drink, with evidence of ancient use across China and Europe.

Here are the 21 types of mead now with formal South African regulatory protection.

!Karri or iQhilika Traditional African Mead, with peeled roots of succulents from the Trichodiadema family, as traditionally made in the Eastern Cape.

T'ej Traditional African Mead, with "gesho sticks or other bittering agents, raisins and oak bark", as it is traditionally done in Ethiopia.

iMpandamel Traditional African Mead, made with edible roots.

Khadi Traditional African Mead, made with edible wild berries, popular in rural Botswana.

Vhinya ya Vulomba or Vukanyi Traditional African Mead, made with marula fruit.

Braggot, a traditional drink in Wales that gets added malt extract, hops, herbs, spices, raisins, and grain.

Cyser, named for "cider" because apple is added.

Pyment, made with grapes that dates back to Greek times.

Bochet, which has caramelised honey.

Capsicumel, made with peppers.

Chilli Mead, with chilli pepper.

Acerglyn, made with maple syrup.



Rhodomel, made with rose flowers or rose hip.

Weirdomel, made with peanuts or other tree nuts, or vegetables.

Session Mead, similar to the use of the word in beer but with a limit of 7.5% alcohol.

Great Mead, which has to be at least 10 years old.

Saxumel, distilled until it has an alcohol content of at least 43%.

Sack, which is strong and sweet, with at least 20 grams of residual sugar per litre and an alcohol content no less than 14%.

Amormel, which is Sack Mead fortified with distilled Saxumel, with a final alcohol content under 25%.

Faveomel, Sack Mead fortified with either rum or vodka, with a final alcohol content under 25%.

Fructusmel, Sack Mead fortified with brandy, with a final alcohol content under 25%.





