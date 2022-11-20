Lockdown nearly broke this exotic-pet-food exporter. Now it is in 270 Checkers stores.

Maneli Pets is a South African pet food operation that started out exporting to countries like the USA and the UK in 2018.

It offered protein derived from crocodile, ostrich, beef, fish, and warthog to pet food businesses overseas.

Amid the pandemic, Maneli lost 75% of its revenue in just six weeks.

To get back on its feet, the business launched in five Checkers stores by the end of 2020.

It now supplies beef, chicken, pork proteins and snacks to 270 Checkers stores under the Happy Hound brand.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Maneli Pets, founded by Nhalnhla Dlamini, is a South African business that makes pet food and treats and now supplies to 270 Checkers stores nationwide.

But it wasn't always that way. Just two years ago, things looked very dire indeed for the business.

Officially launched in 2018, Maneli started as a passion project while Dlamini was still a full-time management consultant.

The initial idea was to sell protein to the human market in the USA and Europe, but it wasn't easy since farmers and butchers from those countries do not want meat from other parts of the world, according to Dlamini.

“I didn’t set out wanting to build a pet business from day one. I was agnostic about what sort of manufacturing business it was, but it needed to tick a few boxes.

“It needed to be scalable, create as many jobs as possible, have an export leg because South Africa is small, and I wanted it to have a positive social impact,” Dlamini told Business Insider South Africa.

After exploring various business opportunities, the entrepreneur landed on pet food after a few of his friends in the USA mentioned that they were interested in South African proteins such as ostrich, venison, crocodile, and warthog.

Dlamini stared working with a butchery in Germiston, where they came up with different products and sent them out to pet owners.

Once people were excited about his products, he figured out how to make his business scalable. This was followed by establishing a team and getting his product overseas in 2018 since demand was already there.

“If you are offering ostrich, venison, warthog, and crocodile to an American pet food distributor, that is extremely exotic for them.

“There was a lot more interest from the US, the UK, and Germany for these products. I approached the bank to build a factory,” he said.

Then the pandemic hit.

Just as it was recovering from the loss of one of its big customers in the USA, lockdown halted exports. In just six weeks, Maneli Pets lost 75% of its revenue.

Then Dlamini struck a deal with Checkers, having approached various retailers while also tweaking his offering to be better suited for the South African market.

“We luckily got into Checkers at the end of 2020, and that helped stabilise and make up for a lot of the business that we lost when we went into the lockdown,” he said.

To better suit the South African customer, Dlamini made chicken, beef, lamb jerky, and other snacks for his Checkers customers under the Happy Hound brand, and he sold out in the first weekend.

He said his exotic pet proteins are still available for his foreign customers, but are too expensive for the local market.

Although becoming a supplier to a major retailer had difficulties of its own, Dlamini said the result was beyond his expectations.

Maneli's products launched in five stores. They sold out in less than a month. Dlamini’s products then went in twenty more stores, then 40, and then 250 stores in just six months.

“I would have never guessed that we’d go from five stores to 250 stores in less than six months,” he told Business Insider SA.

Dlamini now anticipates Maneli Pets will be back to pre-pandemic revenue levels by mid-2023.