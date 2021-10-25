A man under house arrest in Italy asked to be imprisoned so that he could get away from his wife, reports say.

The man, a 30-year-old Albanian citizen, was serving a house arrest sentence for drug crimes, The Straits Times reported.

Authorities said the man was "no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife."

A man under house arrest in Italy asked to be imprisoned so that he could get away from his wife, according to reports.

"I can't stand it anymore," the man said, according to Italian newspaper Il Messagero. "The jail is better."

The man, a 30-year-old Albanian citizen living in the town of Guidonia Montecelio, was "no longer able to cope with the forced cohabitation with his wife," local authorities said, according to The Straits Times.

"Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars," Italian authorities said. The General Command of the Carabinieri did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The man was serving a house arrest sentence for drug crimes, Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri said, according to The Straits Times.

"He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn't going well anymore," Ferrante said. "He said, 'Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can't do it anymore, I want to go to jail.'"

The man was arrested and taken to prison after he violated his house arrest by asking to be jailed, Il Messagero reported.