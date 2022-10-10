Trending

58m ago

add bookmark

New York man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at the US-Canadian border

Business Insider US
Pocharapon Neammanee ,
Coiled around a lichen covered branch this royal python is looking down as if about to strike
  • According to a statement by the DOJ, Calvin Bautista was charged with smuggling pythons into the US.
  • In 2018, Bautista kept three pythons in his pants as he rode a bus crossing Canada into the US, the Associated Press reported.
  • According to the DOJ, the charges filed against Bautista are accusations but carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
  • For more stories visit Business Insider.

A New York City man was charged on Tuesday after prosecutors said he smuggled three Burmese pythons into the US from Canada.

Calvin Bautista, 36, smuggled three Burmese pythons snakes in his pants as he rode on a bus crossing the U.S.-Canadian border in 2018, the Associated Press reported

According to a statement by the Department of Justice, the charges filed against Bautista are merely accusations, however, if found guilty, Bautista would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Bautista case is being investigated by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and US Customs and Border Protection. 
Read more on:
crimesnakeswildlifenewsdepartment of justice
Rand - Dollar
18.16
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.08
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,682.97
-0.7%
Silver
19.74
-1.9%
Palladium
2,175.50
-0.5%
Platinum
910.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
58,173
-1.9%
All Share
64,561
-1.7%
Resource 10
61,815
-2.3%
Industrial 25
78,017
-1.9%
Financial 15
13,943
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
About us View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure