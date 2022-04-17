Cosmetics firm Lush has opened a 24-hour vending machine. It's the most luxurious, and most expensive.

Cosmetics giant Lush has opened a 24-hour vending machine that allows shoppers to buy its products at any time of the day or night.

The vending machine is situated in Coal Drop's Yard, London, around a ten-minute walk from King's Cross Station, one of London's busiest rail terminals. I headed over to the tiny store on my lunch break to check it out.

The machine is unlike any other vending machine I've used before. It's a much larger, circular-shaped kiosk, which allows shoppers to walk around it to browse the products on display.

Charlotte Howe, from Lush's group retail team, told Insider that the company wanted to explore using vending machines because the cosmetics store has a significant market in Japan.

"We've got over 100 shops in Japan and Japan is the home of the vending machine," Howe said.

In 2020, Japan was Lush's second biggest market, just behind the UK, according to Statista.