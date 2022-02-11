Lufthansa Group’s new leisure airline, Eurowings Discover, will start flying from Frankfurt to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport near Mbombela in November.

The airline, which already services popular holiday destinations around the world, will operate three flights a week.

The introduction of this route is expected to provide a major boost to the Kruger National Park at a time when South Africa’s tourism sector is focused on recovery.

Eurowings Discover, part of the German-based Lufthansa Group, will begin flying from Frankfurt to Mbombela in Mpumlanga from mid-November, offering travellers direct access to the Kruger National Park.

Eurowings Discover is the new leisure arm of Lufthansa, focusing entirely on tourist travel to destinations like Zanzibar, Mauritius, the Canary Islands, and Caribbean. The airline, which operates a fleet of Airbus A330 and A320 planes, will add its first South African destination in November, coinciding with its winter schedule.

The airline will fly three times a week from Frankfurt to Mbombela, using Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport, with a short stopover in Windhoek. The new route is aimed at bringing European tourists directly to the doorstep of the Kruger National Park.

"We are very excited to be commencing scheduled flights to greater Kruger National Park region as the first intercontinental airline ever,” said Helmut Woelfel, chief commercial officer of Eurowings Discover, in a statement on Friday.

“Not only is it a truly unique destination but it also marks the first South African destination in our portfolio – needless to emphasise the attractiveness and popularity of South Africa among European holidaymakers.”

Woelfel added that the airline’s African schedule was especially popular with European tourists and that Eurowings Discover would be expanding its flights to the continent in the future.

The introduction of flights from Germany to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport is expected to provide a major boost for the national park, at a time when South Africa’s tourism sector has been decimated by Covid-19 and its associated travel restrictions.

“The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) delightedly welcomes the fulfilment of the dream of landing our first direct overseas flight from Europe, Frankfurt in Germany,” said Johannes Nobunga, CEO of MTPA.

“This is a game changing achievement as we intensify the implementation of the Mpumalanga tourism recovery plan after the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism industry. We look forward to providing our tourists with a memorable experience of wildlife, scenic beauty, adventure, culture, and heritage.”

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

