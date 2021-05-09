Tesla competitors Lucid Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen advertised during CEO Elon Musk's "SNL" gig.

Lucid used the hashtag "#Firstto500," saying its EV will have more range than Tesla's top model.

"I drive a Prius," Musk said during his monologue.

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to the "Saturday Night Live" stage, competing electric vehicle makers saw an opportunity to advertise.

Lucid Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen each advertised their electric vehicles during the NBC broadcast, according to multiple reports. The Verge reported that the commercials all aired within the first half-hour of the show.

Musk during his opening monologue said he'd "reinvented" electric cars. He also poked fun at Toyota's Prius.

"One reason I've always loved 'SNL' is because it's genuinely live. A lot of people don't realise that," he said. "We're actually live right now, which means I could say something truly shocking, like, 'I drive a Prius.'"

Volkswagen advertised its VW ID.4, while Ford advertised its Mustang Mach-E, according to USA Today.

After Musk's opening monologue, there was an ad for Lucid Motors' upcoming Lucid Air, which is expected to travel up to 500 miles without a charge, Fox Business reported.

CNET reported on Friday that Lucid Motors, founded by a former Tesla employee, had posted a tweet about the commercial. The tweet used the hashtag "#Firstto500."

Lucid Air's specs place it as a challenger to the high-end Tesla Model S, which starts at $69,420 (R976,000). Lucid Air's pricing is expected to start at $77,400 (R1.1 million), according to the company.

On Saturday, the company's ad voiceover for the Lucid Air said: "Introducing luxury electric."

Insider reached out to Tesla, Lucid Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen for comment.