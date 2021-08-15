The houseboat docked in London has everything you could need - except a bathroom.
  • A houseboat docked in Rotherhithe, London, is on the market for £100,000, or about R2 million.
  • The boat has a large seating area on the upper deck and an open-plan kitchen on the main deck.
  • The owner told Insider he transformed the bathroom into a walk-in closet, but there are toilets and showers nearby.
A houseboat named Hippo that's docked in Rotherhithe, London, is on the market for £100,000, or about R2 million, Jam Press reports. It's just missing one key amenity: a bathroom.

Hippo the houseboat, docked in Rotherhithe, London.

Monty Bhurjee, who has spent the last three years living aboard and renovating Hippo, told Insider he removed the bathroom to make room for a walk-in closet. Bhurjee said there are communal toilets and showers that are cleaned daily a one-minute walk away.

A view of Hippo from the outside.

Bhurjee said he has a lot of clothes and doesn't regret the transformation because he spends a lot of time away from home. He thinks if you have an active lifestyle, you wouldn't mind either.

The boat has a walk-in closet.

On the deck, there's a large seating area that's perfect for entertaining.

The boat's upper deck.

Hippo is docked across the river from Canary Wharf, according to Jam Press, and there are lots of restaurants and bars nearby.

A view from inside the boat.

Below the upper deck, the main deck is home to the kitchen and living space.

The main deck.

In the kitchen, there's wall storage and built-in shelving for dishes and pantry items.

The kitchen has wall storage.

According to Jam Press, the boat has modern appliances, too.

A microwave in the boat.

In the living area, there's room for a desk and couch.

The main deck's living area.

Bhurjee said he has used the space as a home office during the pandemic.

A makeshift office on the main deck.

Above the desk, there are wood-stained cabinets for additional storage.

A close-up of the cabinets.

The boat has industrial-style light fixtures.

A light fixture with two bulbs.

They give the space a classic look.

A office area of the deck.

On the lowest deck, there's a bedroom that fits a full-sized bed, according to Jam Press.

A nightstand in the bedroom.

The boat's engine hasn't been run in three years, Jam Press reported, so if you want to take it for a ride, you'll have to get it checked out first.

A close-up of controls.

See the home's listing on River Homes (at the link below) to find out more.

The living area on the main deck.

