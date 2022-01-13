A Chinese woman was forced to quarantine with her blind date after their city went into lockdown.

The woman was having dinner at her date's home when the city suddenly prohibited all residents from travelling.

She documented her stay in TikToks, which showed him cooking and cleaning.

A Chinese woman's blind date turned into a nightmare scenario when large swathes of her hometown of Zhengzhou were suddenly locked down, leaving her stranded at the man's home for a week.

The 34-year-old with the surname Wang documented her experience in several videos on Douyin, China's version of TikTok. In the clips, Wang, who describes herself as an executive at an electronics company in Guangzhou, said that she was set up on a series of ten blind dates by her parents on a recent visit home.

Matchmaking is common among more traditional families in China. Single women over 27, who are sometimes derogatorily referred to as "leftover women," are often considered particularly dire cases by parents.

One of Wang's blind dates took an unexpectedly dramatic turn. The man invited her to his house to enjoy a home-cooked meal. But after districts in Zhengzhou city were suddenly locked down after 42 Covid-19 infections were reported, she found herself stranded with him.

"He wanted to demonstrate his cooking skills and invited me over to his home for a meal. However, the Covid-19 pandemic caused a swift lockdown in the district we were in," Wang told Chinese media outlet The Paper on January 10.

"During quarantine, apart from finding him so quiet that he's almost as mute as a wooden dummy, the guy is all right. He cooks, cleans, and works. Even though the food he makes isn't too great, he still is willing to cook. So that's okay, I guess," Wang added.

Wang has been documenting the meals her blind date has been cooking for her, with one video showing a plate of vermicelli accompanied with a side dish of fried egg.

Wang later posted a follow-up TikTok on January 10, responding to her clips going viral on Weibo, the country's version of Twitter.

"I'm an older woman, so I was meant to go on many dates when I returned to my hometown," Wang said. "I'm currently still in his home. He's a man of few words and doesn't like to talk much, but because the clips went viral, he's been getting lots of calls from his friends. But thanks everyone for your encouragement."

As of January 12, Wang appears to be still stuck at the man's home.

"Another day of being fed," Wang wrote in her TikTok caption on January 12. "My date says he wants to write a book about this experience."

Many districts in Zhengzhou are still locked down as local authorities mass-test the city's residents, as per Chinese state-linked media outlet Xinhua News.

Swift lockdowns in China have been happening due to the country's Covid-zero pandemic containment strategy, where entire cities shut down within a matter of hours to limit the spread of infection.

Around 20 million Chinese citizens are under lockdown. The city of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, was locked down on Monday over two cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Two other cities, Xi'an, where some 13 million people live, and Yuzhou, a city with over 1 million residents, are also on lockdown.

According to the country's National Health Commission, 190 infections were detected in China across 31 provinces on January 12, bringing the number of active cases to 3,460.

