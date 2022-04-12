Local NYC schools are sheltering in place after mass shooting at Brooklyn subway

Local schools were placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at a Brooklyn subway.

Local schools were placed on lockdown on Tuesday after a gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn subway in New York City, leaving more than a dozen wounded, officials said.

"All schools in the area are in a shelter-in-place," New York City Department of Education spokesperson Nathaniel Styer told Insider roughly three hours after the 8:30am Tuesday rush-hour shooting.

The gunman remains at large and the NYPD has launched a manhunt for him following the incident at the 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park section of the borough.

Eight people were shot and 16 people in total were injured in the incident, according to the FDNY.

The gunman who fled the scene after the shooting was wearing a gas mask and a construction vest, a police source said.

"We are using every available officer to look for the suspect," the police source told Insider, adding, "The NYPD won't stop until he is in custody."

