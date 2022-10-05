Municipal councillors could get secret gifts of up to R999 – but will need to declare fast

The limit for gifts municipal councillors have to declare will jump from R350 to R1,000 under newly-proposed rules.

But they will have a hard deadline to declare gifts worth more than a grand: 10 days from receipt.

Councils will be able to decide for themselves what details in their gift registers are made public.

But once that information is captured, it will be subject to a demand under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).

But while they get secrecy up to R999, anything above that limit will be subject to new requirements, potentially giving their constituents new insight into their personal connections.

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma this week published the new draft rules for public comment, saying she had consulted with provinces and local government on the changes. In terms of legislation, she is responsible for a code of conduct for councillors, which broadly requires them to act "in good faith, honestly, and in a transparent manner".

Since February 2001, councillors have been required to declare any gift worth more than R350, or smaller gifts that, over the course of a year, hit that value cumulatively. But they had no detailed obligations beyond a bald declaration of the "source" of more valuable gifts.

The proposal now is to lift the limit to at least R1,000 – or any higher amount the minister may deem appropriate. At that value, councillors will have 10 working days to declare the gift before they are in breach of the code of conduct. The declaration will have to contain the name and address of the gifting individual or organisation, and the councillor will be responsible for ensuring those details are correct, as well as alerting the gift-giver that their details are being put in a file.

Those details must be captured in a gift registry run by the municipal manager, alongside a description of the relationship between the giver and the receiving councillor.

The gift registry will not necessary be automatically available; every council "must determine which of the financial interests must be made public having regard to the need for confidentiality and the public interest for disclosure", Dlamini Zuma has proposed.

But the registry will almost certainly have to be open for perusal by councillors from competing political parties – and will be subject to a decision by a court should any member of the public demand access, and be denied, under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).



