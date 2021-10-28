South Africans have once again been hit by power cuts – long after President Cyril Ramaphosa started stressing the urgency of fixing it.

Ramaphosa has been promising progress – and in one notable case a solution – on Eskom for years.

Here is what he has had to say about load shedding and the urgent importance of fixing Eskom.

For more visit Business Insider South Africa.

South Africans have once again been hit by power cuts - with load shedding escalating to stage 4 on Wednesday.



"Over the past 24 hours a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped, while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down. This constrained the power system further requiring extensive use of emergency reserves and therefore, hampering the recovery of these reserves," Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The power utility added that the implementation of Stage 4 is "no cause for alarm as the power system remains to be effectively controlled".

At a media briefing on Monday, chief operations officer Jan Oberholzer said that Eskom is "extremely committed" to making sure there are no power outages as South Africans take to the voting polls for municipal elections on Monday.

Eskom's distribution division is working closely with the Electoral Commission (IEC) to make sure that the power stays on, he added.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has also promised that load shedding would be a thing of the past... by 2017.

In 2019 Ramaphosa, his administration made clear, would take a very direct interest in the ongoing electricity crisis, as record-setting stage 6 electricity rationing was implemented in December of that year.

"Our immediate priority is to get as much generating capacity back on line within the shortest possible time. Eskom's emergency response command centre and technical teams are working around the clock to fix multiple breakdowns," he told angry and frustrated South Africans at the time.

Here are 6 things Cyril Ramaphosa has said about Eskom.

“Eskom has made much progress in implementing its nine-point plan, ensuring better maintenance of its general fleet, reducing costs and ensuring adequate reserves of coal.”

“Eskom’s contribution to the health of our economy is too great for it to be allowed to fail . . . Restoring energy security for the country is an absolute imperative.”

Cyril Ramaphoa, at the Cape Town Minining Indaba, February 2019.

"We want to put Eskom on a sustainable operational path and we have seen great improvements. We are closely engaged with the situation at Eskom, with the implementation of the nine-point plan, strengthening the board and setting out a road map for the future."

Cyril Ramaphosa, responding to a debate by Members of Parliament on his State of the Nation Address, June 2019.

"We are addressing the Eskom issue every day. I’m saying to the whole nation let’s not panic let us join hands, close ranks and work together. That is why we are addressing it on an urgent basis. There is nothing much more urgent than restoring the power." Cyril Ramaphosa, on 23 March 2019, when SA was hit by ongoing load shedding again.

“Our citizens deserve to be able to conduct their lives, go to school and operate their businesses confident that they will not be plunged into darkness without warning. At the same time, as citizens, we must understand that when we do not pay, we are part of the problem.”

Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter in October 2019.

And way back when…….

“In another 18 months to two years, you will forget the challenges that we had with relation to power and energy and Eskom ever happened.” Cyril Ramaphosa, 2 September 2015 [He had been tasked by Cabinet in 2014 to turnaround SOEs and was reporting on his progress to the NCOP] — ANC Quotes (@QuotesAnc) December 10, 2019

(Compiled by Estrelita Moses)

This article was first published in 2019. It has been updated to reflect the latest power cuts to hit South Africa as of October 2021.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.