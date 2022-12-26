Faulty Lion matches are likely fake or because of alien tree laws - but we found several duds

Lion Safety Matches says it has strict quality controls to ensure matches are good quality.

And that any major issues like weak splints are probably imposters.

But it may also be that you haven't used matches since Lion was forced to switch from solid poplar to flimsier pine.

A Business Insider SA test showed an average of one match per box was faulty, fragile, or entirely unusable.

We also checked how many Lion matches you're getting in a box.

And how long you have before you burn your fingertips.

For a product that costs less than R1 a box, counterfeit matches are a surprisingly common problem in South Africa. And if criminals are going to imitate a South African match brand, they only have one choice. That's because Lion is the only matchmaker left in the country. Its 117-year history means it has penetrated South African popular culture and made its way onto t-shirts, baby grows, and even briefs.

It also means Lion has a total monopoly on the local match market - and their only competitors arrive in the form of cheap imports.



All of which is to say, despite Lion's match monopoly - few formal stores stock anything else - the company is very concerned about imposters ruining their century-old reputation. And if you find weak splints or sub-par matches, Lion claims it's likely that they're fake and not because they're cutting corners to remain profitable in a rapidly electrifying world.



Most boxes still contained at least one dud



Some online and social media reviews, and Business Insider South Africa's tests, show that not every legitimate box of Lion matches is perfect. Given that the company says it produces about 300 million matches daily, this is somewhat understandable.



Across our testing of ten boxes of Lion matches, we found at least 12 that were unusable due to no or small flint or snapped and fragile wooden splints.



Although this failure rate is nominal from a cost perspective - one match is worth about 2.5 cents - it may have more significant consequences from a personal injury or damages perspective.



In July this year, one Hello Peter reviewer said a Lion match exploded and caused an eye injury.



"This happened in January 2022. After numerous correspondence and calls I finally got an answer in July 2022. They told me that because I lit the match towards me this happened and also said that it was counterfeit. This is the most pathetic customer service that I have ever received. It is very easy to say that something is counterfeit if you don't want the responsibility of injury to somebody."



Lion has strict quality control measures for its matches, says Byron Kane, group executive of sales, marketing and export at The Lion Match Company.



"We are an ISO 9001 manufacturing site and comply to all quality control requirements including good manufacturing practice. Our current rejection percentage is well below that of the industry norm," Kane told Business Insider SA.



Among the most important checks is splint size and uniformity. Each match should measure 2.1mm x 2.1mm - which was mostly the case in Business Insider SA's study.



However, not all matches in the hundreds checked by Business Insider were of uniform thickness throughout. Had we lit these matches without checking due to, say, darkness brought on by stage 6 load shedding, they may have caused a problem.



Kane says errors like these may be down to natural flaws in trees, but all should have passed their strict quality control measures.



"The thickness of each splint is a fixed mechanical setting on the manufacturing equipment and has to be in spec to be processed to the finished product. Knots in the wood can have an impact on the quality of the splint manufactured. This is monitored through our stringent QC processes," says Kane.



Kane says quality control measures like these have allowed the Lion brand to maintain its premium position "despite counterfeit and cheap imports entering the market".



Still, matches aren't as strong as they used to be



Despite the quality control measures, Lion admits its matches aren't as strong as they used to be - but says it's through no fault of their own.



Historically, Lion made its matches from poplar - a sturdy wood perfect for the purpose. But in 2004, South Africa's alien species laws restricted plantations of some alien species. This forced Lion to make the most significant material alteration to its product in over a century - the switch to flimsier pine.



"The only change to the match splints was a change in legislation regarding the planting of poplar wood which forced the sourcing to be changed to pine. Pine is not as strong as poplar," says Kane.



This change was 20 years ago, so it does not have any bearing on the current supply - but it may be a trigger for those who remember the days of stronger splints. Match sales have also spiked since the increase in load shedding, says Kane, which may mean more people are turning to manual fire starters now than in previous years.



Average matches per box



One aspect that has remained consistent for over a decade is the number of matches you'll find in a box. Lion says you should, on average, find between 38 and 42 individual matches per box.



We checked these claims and found them to be mostly true. The fewest we counted across ten boxes, excluding any duds, was 35.



The most we counted in a single box was 46.



This made the average number of Lion matches per box 41.5 - in line with the claimed average.



Seconds to burning your fingertips



Central to some complaints about Lion Safety Matches is how quickly they can burn your fingertips. Although a cynical take may be that the quicker a match burns, the more the manufacturer will benefit, Kane says it's the volume that "drives efficiencies and ultimately cost".



Although several solid studies try to determine burn rates and variables like angles that may influence how quickly you'll burn your fingers, Business Insider decided to conduct its own test. We wanted to know, anecdotally, how fast the flame of a Lion match may lick your fingertips - and force you to light another.



To do this, we set up a home rig in a windless environment that kept each match at the same angle. We then lit the match and timed how fast each took to reach the same spot on the split - about a thumb's width from the base.

Although far from scientific, our casual study revealed some broad guidelines.



The longest a match took to burn at a roughly 10-degree angle was 28 seconds. However, a shorter burn rate of between 7 and 14 seconds was more common.

On average, ten random matches took 15 seconds before we'd have expelled our first flame-induced expletive.