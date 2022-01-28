Screenwriter Gary Whitta was inspired by the success of the viral word-guessing game Wordle.

He wanted to put his own spin on it, so his version features only lewd five-letter words.

Whitta said Lewdle has over 800,000 daily players rushing to guess the day's NSFW word.

When screenwriter Gary Whitta began to see more and more people sharing a grid of coloured squares on social media, he was fascinated.

The images represented people's scores on Wordle, the viral word-guessing game that has taken Twitter by storm. After being sucked into the game himself, Whitta, who has worked on the movie "Rogue One" and the Disney show "Star Wars Rebels," started thinking about ways to put a different spin on it.

What emerged was the latest in a line of games modelled on Wordle, but with a twist: Whitta's version, which he created with games developer Adam Nickerson, features only rude words.

Lewdle players have six chances to guess a different lewd five-letter word every day, most of which are colloquial terms for genitalia or sex acts. "Often my mind goes to these kinds of lewd and lascivious places, and I don't think I'm the only one," Whitta said. "I think that rude words bring out the inner kid in all of us." After discovering that "Sweardle" was already taken, Lewdle was born.

Whitta told Insider that he and Nickerson were inspired by Wordle's huge success, saying it was "lightning in a bottle."

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle initially invented Wordle as a game for his partner to play, but he released it to the masses in October 2021. It now has three million daily players, as reported by "The Conversation," and it frequently trends on Twitter, where people can share their results without revealing the word.

Lewdle is also making waves on social media. According to Whitta, after less than a week in existence Lewdle has 880,000 daily players. While speaking to Insider on January 27, Whitta said 10,000 people were playing the game in real time, and a quick Twitter search brings up hundreds of results from people enjoying the irreverent nature of the game.

As Nickerson was building the technical backend to the game, Whitta and his wife began compiling an extensive glossary of rude words. This is a more difficult task than it might initially seem, because most lewd words are four letters long, whereas the format requires five letters. To keep the game going, Lewdle uses words from different dialects, including the UK, where Whitta grew up. Sometimes, this has perplexed the game's American players, such as on January 27, when Lewdle's word of the day was "minge," a British slang term for female genitalia and pubic hair.

Whitta said the UK is its second-biggest userbase, right behind the US, which doesn't surprise him because "British people love rude words."

Even factoring in regional slang, Lewdle is still at a disadvantage — the original Wordle has an almost infinite number of words to choose from, whereas Lewdle will run out of words much more quickly. But Whitta says he isn't too worried about that.

"Wordle will have a much longer shelf-life, but how long can we reasonably expect Lewdle to last? It's kind of a novelty, isn't it?" he said. "In a few weeks, the next shiny object that the internet dangles in front of us will come along, so I'm not concerned about there being an infinitely long dictionary of words," Whitta said.

"We're closing in on a million users in a week, so it's been really, really fun whatever happens next."

