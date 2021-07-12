The Level 4 lockdown travel restrictions no longer apply to politicians – whether or not they hold public office – as long as they are important enough within their parties.

Updated rules gazetted late on Sunday exempts top-five officials of political parties from the leisure travel ban on Gauteng, which remains in place until at least 25 July.

That includes the top five at a regional level.

Municipal councillors and members of provincial legislatures now also have specific exemption from the Gauteng leisure lockdown.

An amendment to the rules for Alert Level 4, gazetted by co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on Sunday night, immediately implemented changes announced earlier by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation, including the re-opening of gyms and restaurants. As Ramaphosa had promised, the effect of the changes include that schools will only reopen on 26 July at the earliest, that gatherings – including political gatherings – remain banned, while the alcohol sales ban remains in place.

But the amendment also adds a new special class of people who are not affected by the ongoing ban on crossing Gauteng's borders for fun. One part of that group is made up of all municipal councillors and members of provincial legislatures. The other part of the group is "the members of political parties who occupy the top five positions of the party at national, provincial and regional levels".

Anyone else who needs to travel to or from Gauteng for work is allowed to do so, but requires a permit issued by their employer. When the ban was first imposed in late June, MPs (of the national Parliament) were given a special break from that, and allowed to cross the Gauteng border as long as they were doing so for the purpose of "oversight responsibilities".

That remains the case for members of Parliament; their travel must be related to their jobs. But there is no such qualification for the municipal councillors, members of provincial legislatures – or the top five members of political parties, who need hold no public office to qualify. Thanks to the way the amendment is structured, they can seemingly leave Gauteng to go on holiday, unlike everyone else.

The special dispensation for politicians comes less than a week after the publication – and sudden retraction – of special rules that would have allowed ministers, Premiers, MECs, and their "direct staff" to skip the queue for Covid-19 vaccines.

The department of health said those rules had been published in an error of judgment.

