South Africa is going into Adjusted Level 4 lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday.

That is a softer Level 4 than previously seen, though, with no limitations on businesses outside restaurants and those that sell booze.

Here is what will, and will not, be allowed under the new Level 4.

South Africa must move to a tougher lockdown level, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night, as what is presumed to be the Delta variant spreads fast in especially Gauteng.

"We need to take extra precautions," said Ramaphosa.

"We must all be worried about what we are seeing unfold before our very eyes."

Though he sympathised with those who wish for life to return to normal, "[o]ur priority is to break the chain of transmission by reducing person-to-person contact and thereby help to flatten the curve," he said.

Here’s what President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Adjusted Alert Level 4 will look like.

Tougher restrictions are in place until at least the second week of July.

There will be a review of level 4 on 11 July, Ramaphosa said, but that does not mean things will be relaxed again.

No gatherings except funerals

Social, religious, cultural and political gatherings will be banned. The one exceptionk funerals, will be limited to 50 people.

Park and beaches stay open

Though you may not gather there, public space – specifically including beaches – will be open.

Curfew starts at 21:00, and businesses must close at 20:00

Non-essential establishments must close at 20:00, so that their employees can make it home by the global 21:00 curfew. It lifts at 04:00.

No alcohol sales, anywhere

Both restaurants and bottle stores will be prohibited from selling alcohol, Ramaphosa said. He did not mention wine farms and breweries, which have had special exemption on the weekend prohibition, but they are unlikely to be able to sell any booze.

Gauteng is in leisure-travel lockdown

There will be no limit on goods, commercial travel, transit, or people who need to move around for business, said Ramaphosa, but travel in and out of Gauteng “for leisure purposes” will not be allowed.

No sit-down food service

Restaurants must go back to offering take-aways only.

Schools and universities to close early

All schools must be closed by Friday, 2 June, said Ramaphosa. At university classes must end by Wednesday, 30 June, though there will be “limited access to the institutions”, and residences will remain open.

Other than booze and restaurants, business are not affected

There will be no shutdown of specific sectors – outside of alcohol sales and sit-down food – Ramaphosa said.

“Our focus is on limiting social contacts while preserving the economy.”

