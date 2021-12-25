Two leopards have been reintroduced to Zinave National Park in Mozambique as part of an extensive rewilding programme.

The 408,000-hecatre protected area, which forms part of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area, was decimated by 16 years of civil war.

The remaining wildlife was ravaged by poaching until the park got new management and a major upgrade.

The attention is now on rewilding Zinave, with more than 2,000 mammals having been introduced to the park over the past 6 years.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Two leopards have been reintroduced to Zinave National Park in Mozambique, which forms part of the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA), as part of an extensive rewilding programme.

Zinave National Park in southern Mozambique, roughly 200km from the Pafuri Gate at South Africa’s Kruger National Park, was decimated by 16 years of civil war between 1977 and 1992. Once the fighting ended, poachers infiltrated the park, killing and maiming the remaining wildlife.

Zinave’s prospects began to change at the end of 2015, when the Mozambican government signed a 20-year co-management agreement with the Peace Parks Foundation to develop the park as part of the Great Limpopo TFCA.

Under new management, the 408,000-hectare park in Mozambique’s Inhambane Province received several staff houses, ranger dormitories, single units, and patrol posts as part of an infrastructure upgrade.

The park’s ranger force has since doubled, and an anti-poaching operations control room has cracked down on poaching within the park. More than a hundred rifles have been seized in six years, with thousands of snares being detected and confiscated.

With the area now safer for wildlife, a major component of this development programme is rewilding; reintroducing wildlife previously lost to war and poaching like impala, reedbuck, waterbuck, buffalo, zebra, wildebeest, sable, and elephant.

More than 2,300 mammals from 14 species have been introduced into the park’s 18,600-hectare sanctuary.

The latest animals to call Zinave are a pair of leopards, a male and female, which were reintroduced earlier in December. The first large predators to be brought back to Zinave were four hyenas in 2020, which have also produced two cubs.

The reintroduction of leopards to Zinave was assisted by Mozambique’s National Administration for Conservation Areas (ANAC), the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and Peace Parks. Funding was provided by the Ivan Carter Wildlife Conservation Alliance (ICWCA) and GEOS Foundation.

Karangani, the largest privately-owned tract of land in the Great Limpopo TFCA at 150,000 hectares bordering South Africa’s Kruger National Park, donated the leopards.

“The woodlands of Zinave are ideal for leopards, providing them with ample opportunities to engage in their trademark ambush hunting,” said Dr David Mills, the EWT’s Carnivore Conservation Programme Manager.

“With the return of medium sized antelope, the sanctuary can support around ten leopards. Once their preferred prey, such as impala, is restored to the entire 400,000 ha park, the system could hold over 200 individuals. The return of leopards is key to restoring Zinave to a fully functioning ecosystem.”

In addition to the reintroduced hyena and leopard, Zinave National Park is naturally drawing other carnivores. The first photo of a lion in more than 40 years was captured on a camera trap in the sanctuary in early September 2021.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.