The University of Florence is offering a master's degree in coffee.

The course aims to train students in all parts of the coffee-making process.

The nine-month course will be taught in-person in Florence, Italy.

The University of Florence is offering a master's degree in coffee, where it says students can get an education on every aspect of the coffee-making process, from cultivating coffee plants and the intricacies of the coffee supply chain to preparing a fresh cup.

The nine-month-long course begins in January with an inaugural class of 24 students. Though the first class will be taught in Italian, subsequent years of classes may be offered in English.

Students will learn in-person in Italy, which has been hailed as the coffee capital of the world and the birthplace of espresso and espresso-based drinks like macchiatos and cappuccinos.

While many institutions offer coffee-making courses, it seems the programme at the University of Florence is only one of a handful of coffee master's degree programmes. The Universita del Cafe in Italy offers a master's program covering the world of coffee and the University of California Davis Coffee Center has announced that its long-term goals is to design a master's degree in coffee science.

However, if you can't make it to Italy for your coffee education, barista schools and coffee classes proliferate online and in-person for both amateurs and professionals.

"We will cover all aspects of the business. Right from the origins to the preparation and serving of the drink," the course's supervisor, Francesco Garbati Pegna, told Breezy Scroll. "The course is the only one of its kind, as far as I am aware."

