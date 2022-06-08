More of Ramaphosa's Ankole cattle are headed to auction at his Phala Phala farm next weekend

More of President Cyril Ramaphosa's prized Ankole cattle will be auctioned on 18 June.

The national Ankole auction will also be held at the president's Phala Phala estate in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni farm will offer seven Ankole, including two cows and two bulls.

Ankole cattle belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni farm will be on offer at an auction held at the Phala Phala estate in Limpopo next weekend.

The Ankole Society of South Africa will hold its national auction on 18 June at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. More than 200 lots will be on offer, with Ankole from at least 15 guest sellers – including the president's sprawling Ntaba Nyoni estate in Mpumulanga – going under the auctioneer's hammer.

Ramaphosa is the biggest Ankole farmer in South Africa, with his interest in the iconic breed of long-horned cattle starting almost two decades ago during a trip to Uganda.

After meeting with Uganda's then-President Yoweri Museveni and being in awe of the Ankole's regal appearance, Ramaphosa endeavoured to bring the breed to South Africa. Because of disease control measures preventing the import of live Ankole, Ramaphosa used artificial insemination technology and embryo quarantine processes to start his herd in South Africa.

Ramaphosa's Ankole roam the 5,100-hectare Ntaba Nyoni farm located near the small town of eManzana. The president's Ankole, often the highlight of South Africa's elite cattle auctions, fetch top prices.

Ntaba Nyoni Ankole, Baron, and Bonsmara cattle fetched more than R10 million at an auction in March earlier this year. The biggest earner was a female Ankole cow that sold for R2.1 million, bought by Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe. During the previous National Ankole Auction in 2021, held at the Bull Ring along N17 between Bethal and Ermelo in Mpumalanga, Ntaba Nyoni made close to R3 million.

Ntaba Nyoni will have seven lots at this year's Ankole auction, including two cows, a heifer, two bulls, and a batch of embryos.

Lot 006 is Anita, an Ankole cow sired by Diambo, one of Ramaphosa's most-revered Ankole bulls. Anita is described as a "rare, soft-coloured Diambo daughter" running with Kovu, the son of Maximus, which got its name thanks to its massive horns.

Juba and Malabo are the two Ankole bulls on offer by Ntaba Nyoni. Juba is almost five years old and is described as a "well-structured deep, red bull" with "big horns" and a "very strong base".

Two recipients implanted with embryos by Tshinakaho and Lindi – arguably Ramaphosa's best bull and cow combination – will be auctioned and available when in calf.





