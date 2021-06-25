Larry Claasen has been appointed editor of Business Insider South Africa.

Financial and technology journalist Larry Claasen has been named the new editor of Business Insider South Africa. He will take up the post on 1 July.



Claasen's appointment follows the departure of Business Insider SA's inaugural editor, Helena Wasserman, who was appointed the editor of sibling publication Fin24 in May.

Claasen has worked at many of SA's most prominent business publications, including Business Day and Financial Mail. He is a former editor of technology magazine ITWeb Brainstorm, and was most recently the deputy editor of specialist website Moneyweb.

"I'm really excited to be part of Business Insider SA," said Claasen. "Under Helena's leadership it has grown into a media brand that has a unique and fresh voice. I look forward to building on this solid foundation."

Business Insider SA launched in February 2018, as a partnership between Insider Inc and Media24, with editorial offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town. It quickly grew into a top-three South African business news site, and also covers travel, technology, and other matters as part of the News24 stable.

"Business Insider South Africa has proven that business need not be boring, and that there are many stories to be told beyond the rands-and-cents that flow through the formal economy," said News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson. "Larry is a rare fit for an unusual publication."

