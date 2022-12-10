A US county gave a girl a 'unicorn license' – if she provides it with glitter and rainbows

Los Angeles county in California gifted a girl a "unicorn license" to keep the mythical pet in her backyard.

The license requires the girl to give it access to "moonbeams" and only use "biodegradable glitter" for it.

The animal control department also gifted her a stuffed unicorn to look after in the meantime.

An American girl has been given permission to keep a unicorn in her backyard — that is, if she can find one.

The Los Angeles County animal control in California issued this girl, identified only as Madeline, "a preapproved unicorn license" after they received a handwritten letter from her on November 14 requesting permission to keep a mythical creature in her backyard, according to a post on the department's Instagram.

"Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one," the letter from Madeline reads. "Please send me a letter in response."

The department responded to her in a letter penned by Marcia Mayeda, the director of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, on November 30. In the letter, Mayeda granted the license Madeline sought, as long as she followed the county's conditions for keeping a unicorn, including caring for the pet in compliance with Title 10 of the Los Angeles County Code, which lays out the county's laws for animal control and health.

Additionally, any unicorn owners must give their magical pets "regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows," Mayeda explained in the letter, adding that the unicorn must be fed watermelon — "its favorite treats" — at least once a week.

In order to maintain the unicorn's horn in "good health," Madeline would be required to polish it "at least once a month with a soft cloth." Also, "any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable."

"It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals," Mayeda wrote. "I commend your sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County."

In addition to sending Madeline her unicorn license — "for when you can find one" — the department sent her a stuffed unicorn complete with a pink, heart-shaped license tag to look after as she conducts her search for the mythical creature.