Billboards in Kyiv are flashing messages to Russian soldiers: 'Go away without blood on your hands'
- A billboard in Kyiv is showing messages for Russian soldiers in Ukraine's capital city, video shows.
- One urges the soldiers to "go away without blood on your hands."
- "How will you be able to look your kids in the eyes?" reads another. "Go away! Stay human."
A billboard in Kyiv is flashing messages to Russian soldiers in Ukraine's capital city, urging them to leave "without blood on your hands."
Associated Press correspondent Francesca Ebel posted a video on Twitter Monday showing a digital billboard cycling through four messages for Russian soldiers:
- "Russian soldiers are not welcome here. Instead of flowers, expect bullets. Go away to your family!"
- "Russian soldier, stop. Putin lost. The whole world stands with Ukraine. Go away without blood on your hands."
- "Russian soldier, stop. Don't kill your soul for Putin's oligarchs. Go away without blood on your hands."
- "Russian soldier, stop. How will you be able to look your kids in the eyes? Go away! Stay human."
