A billboard in Kyiv is showing messages for Russian soldiers in Ukraine's capital city, video shows.

One urges the soldiers to "go away without blood on your hands."

"How will you be able to look your kids in the eyes?" reads another. "Go away! Stay human."

A billboard in Kyiv is flashing messages to Russian soldiers in Ukraine's capital city, urging them to leave "without blood on your hands."

Associated Press correspondent Francesca Ebel posted a video on Twitter Monday showing a digital billboard cycling through four messages for Russian soldiers:

"Russian soldiers are not welcome here. Instead of flowers, expect bullets. Go away to your family!" "Russian soldier, stop. Putin lost. The whole world stands with Ukraine. Go away without blood on your hands." "Russian soldier, stop. Don't kill your soul for Putin's oligarchs. Go away without blood on your hands." "Russian soldier, stop. How will you be able to look your kids in the eyes? Go away! Stay human."

