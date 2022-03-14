A nine-storey apartment block in Ukraine's capital city was destroyed on Monday morning.

An interior ministry official said two people were killed, with more hospitalised.

Video footage shows firefighters working at the building.

An apartment block in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, was hit by Russian attacks on Monday morning, with a government advisor saying that two people were killed.

Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram that two people were killed and three people were hospitalised after the nine-storey building was hit.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council also retweeted a post that said two bodies were found.

The tweet showed footage of firefighters at the scene:

In Obolon neighborhood, Kyiv, an artillery shell hit a nine-story building. Resque workers found bodies of two victims in the house, three people were hospitalized. Russia continues killing civilian population of Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/ILH8MPmJ7X March 14, 2022

The BBC reported that two people were killed and 12 were injured, and that a Russian air strike was responsible.

Ukraine has kept control of the city of Kyiv since Russia started invading the country on February 24, but the city has been attacked and Russian-backed troops have advanced closer.



