Greater Edendale Mall in Pietermaritzburg first opened its doors in 2011.

Just ahead of its 10-year anniversary, it was destroyed by looters during the July unrest.

Now, much of the 31,348 square-metre shopping centre is being demolished.

But it plans to return, as a better version, in mid-2023.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A shopping mall in Pietermaritzburg was due to celebrate its 10-year anniversary last year. Instead, it was damaged beyond repair during July’s civil unrest. It’s now being demolished, with plans to build back better.

Greater Edendale Mall first opened to the public in 2011. At the time, it was the second-biggest shopping centre in Pietermaritzburg. It cost more than R450 million to build and boasted more than 100 stores, with Shoprite and Pick n Pay as its anchor tenants.

Over the following 10 years, the 31,348 square-metre shopping centre became a popular fixture for Pietermaritzburg locals. Then the unrest hit.

For more than a week in mid-July 2021, violence and looting swept across parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. More than 340 people lost their lives and KwaZulu-Natal’s economy alone lost R20 billion. Almost 80 shopping centres in the province were raided by looters. Greater Edendale Mall was one of the worst hit.

"Greater Edendale Mall suffered extensive damage, both aesthetically and structurally, as a result of fires that were set throughout the week," Gayle Crow, head of communications at Exemplar REIT, which suffered damages to six of its assets during the unrest, told Business Insider South Africa.

"The majority of the mall has been condemned by the engineers and will need to be demolished. Certain portions of the mall suffered less extensive damage so some walls and roofs will be retained. The main areas, where the looting was most severe, will require a full demolition and rebuild."

Demolition work has already begun and is expected to take around 8 weeks to complete.

"The building was essentially gutted and will require significant areas of the existing mall to be demolished first before work can commence on the rebuild," said Crow.

The mall is looking to reopen to the public in 16 months – around mid-2023 – with a better design and tenant mix to serve the community of Pietermaritzburg.

“The riots had a disastrous impact on small businesses. Many of our local tenants have closed and won’t be reopening,” Exemplar CEO Jason McCormick said in a statement.

"But this has provided us with the unexpected opportunity of finding new talent while providing a refreshed tenant mix that speaks directly to the immediate needs of the community."

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.