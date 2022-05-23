Parts of KwaZulu-Natal had half a month worth of rain on Saturday – and that month was April

Some weather stations in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday recorded half as much rain as in all of April – the month that included devastating flooding.

Two stations saw more than 200mm of rain over a 24-hour period, preliminary data shows.

Late winter remains a high-risk period for flooding in KZN.

Over a 24-hour period on the weekend, some weather stations in KwaZulu-Natal recorded rain equivalent to half of everything they captured in April, when the province was hit by deadly floods.

Preliminary data from the SA Weather Service shows that both its Mount Edgecombe station and a post at Virginia received more than 200mm of rain, for a day measured up to 8AM on Sunday morning.

Mount Edgecombe recorded not much under a quarter of a litre of water on the day. That is below the more than 300mm on a single day it saw during April's floods – but still over half of the 480mm the SA Weather Service reported there for the whole of April.

Other parts of KwaZulu-Natal had heavy rains too, albeit not as high relative to April. At Pennington South, 152mm of rain was recorded over the day ended Sunday morning. That is just about a quarter of the 616mm it saw in the month of April.

And parts of the province that were soaked in April saw comparatively little rain on the weekend. Margate had the highest total rainfall recorded in April, at 670mm. The preliminary data for Saturday put its precipitation at 40mm. And, at Port Edward, which saw 590mm for April, only 14mm or rain was recorded for Saturday. Parts of KwaZulu-Natal recorded 100mm or more of rain in April 2021, Weather Service data shows... ... but in 2022, more than 200mm was the norm for the entire coastal strip of that province, as well as deep into the Eastern Cape. KwaZulu-Natal will again be at risk for flooding during the late winter period, from July through to September, the Weather Service warned earlier this month. At the same time, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Northern Cape may all face water scarcity, with below-normal rains expected in places where dam levels are already low.

