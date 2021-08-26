Kulula makes its return on 1 September and is offering discounts on all its domestic routes.

Comair, which operates Kulula and British Airways locally, suspended all flights on 5 July due to the lockdown regulations which restricted travel in and out of Gauteng.

Kulula’s restart promotion offers discounts of up to 30% and ends at midnight on Thursday.

Its special prices are cheaper than flights offered by competitors, FlySafair and LIFT.

Kulula, a subsidiary of Comair which also operates British Airways flights in South Africa, will take-off again on 1 September, after being voluntarily grounded for almost three months. It’s looking to entice passengers aboard with discounts of up to 30% off domestic flights.

The Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions have devasted the airline industry both locally and abroad. Comair is one such domestic airline company which has suffered severe losses over the past year, entering voluntary business rescue proceedings shortly after South Africa was first plunged into hard lockdown in 2020.

The company was dealt another blow earlier this year, when a burgeoning third wave of Covid-19 infections led to stricter lockdown regulations. With Gauteng driving the initial surge in cases throughout June and July, travel restrictions – prohibiting entry and exit for leisure purposes – were imposed on the province.

In response to Adjusted Alert Level 4 Lockdown regulations, Comair suspended both Kulula and British Airways flights from 5 July. Despite South Africa moving to a lighter level of lockdown at the end of July, Comair decided to stick to its original restart plan which targeted 1 September.

“It wasn’t an easy call to make because of the impact on our customers and employees, but we’ve used the time well, innovating a new fare offering preparing for the restart and looking to re-open more routes such as Mauritius,” said Comair marketing executive, Brian Kitchin, in a statement on Wednesday which confirmed that flights would resume on 1 September.

The relaunch has been bolstered by discounts offered on ten domestic routes flown by Kulula. The sale started at 18:00 on Wednesday and ends at midnight on Thursday. The “one day online only” deal applies to travel periods between 1 and 20 September and 12 October to 26 March 2022.

#kululaSALE now on. We are back & ready to take to the skies on 1 Sep 2021. What better way to restart than with a one-day ONLY sale to FAIRLY fly South Africans at 30% off to all our domestic routes. Book now https://t.co/mHtWnNZ0Zz. Sales ends, 26 Aug 2021 @ midnight. pic.twitter.com/9KPHAjLQMn — kulula (@kulula) August 25, 2021

Kulula warns that the fares are divided into different fare classes depending on the demand for a flight and that fares are lower the earlier passengers book. The higher the demand for a particular flight, the higher the fare, and lower the discount.

This discount offering puts Kulula ahead of its competitors in September. At the time of publication, a one-way Kulula flight between Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International and Cape Town cost R632.84.

The same route serviced by low-cost carrier FlySafair, starts from R821.00. Flights by LIFT, South Africa’s newest airline which also temporarily suspended its service during Adjusted Alert Level 4 Lockdown, start from R805.00.

The cheapest flight offered by Kulula as part of its restart promotion is the route between Johannesburg and Durban, which costs just R426.84 for a one-way ticket. The same flight offered by FlySafair starts at R721.

(Compiled by Luke Daniel)

