Kremlin spokesperson admits Russia has suffered 'significant losses'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admits that Russian military has suffered "significant losses".

The losses come despite Ukraine's armed forces being greatly outnumbered and outgunned by Russian.

Six Russian major generals have reportedly been killed in the war.

The Russian army has suffered "significant losses" in the country's unprovoked war with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted on Thursday.



"We have significant losses of troops," Peskov said during a live interview with Sky News. "It's a huge tragedy for us."

During the interview, Sky News journalist Mark Austin pressed Peskov about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has turned into a "humiliation" for Russia due to the mounting Russian death toll in the six-week war.

"The reason I said it's not going to plan is you've retreated from the capital [of Kyiv], [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy is still in power, you've lost thousands of troops, you've lost six generals, hundreds of tanks and other equipment — it's a humiliation really, isn't it?" Austin asked Peskov.

Peskov replied, "No, it's a wrong understanding of what's going on."

Austin then followed up asking, "What is wrong about what I just said?" prompting Peskov to respond, "Nearly everything."

Putin launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, with Russian troops surrounding and shelling several towns across the eastern European country, including civilian targets.

Yet despite Ukraine's armed forces being greatly outnumbered and outgunned by the Russians, the Ukrainians have put up fierce resistance, resulting in heavy losses for Russian troops.

Six Russian major generals have reportedly been killed in the war, along with several other senior Russian officers.

