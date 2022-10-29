King Charles appointed himself to fill a role previously held by Prince Harry

King Charles appointed himself Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Prince Harry held the position from 2017 until his 2020 step back from the royal family.

The king made his appointment the day after the title for Prince Harry's memoir was announced.

King Charles chose himself to replace Prince Harry as the Captain General of the Royal Marines.

The announcement was made on Friday, which is the 358th anniversary of the founding of the Corps of the Royal Marines, according to the royal family's website.

Prince Harry served as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines from 2017 to 2020, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that Queen Elizabeth appointed Harry to the role and later stripped him of it when he and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex was stripped of all of his royal titles and patronages at the time.

"It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General," the king said of his new role, as stated on the royal family's website. "I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration."

"The Royal Marines have a distinguished and unparalleled history, both on land and at sea. I draw immense inspiration from your courage, determination, self-discipline, and remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments," he went on to say.

"I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future," the king said. "In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday."

The king's appointment comes just one day after the title and release date of Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," were announced.

The title likely nods to Harry's previous role as the spare heir to the British throne. Prince George replaced Harry in the line of succession when he was born, and Harry moved further down the line as Prince William and Kate Middleton's family has grown.

King Charles and his youngest son's relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan's 2020 step back.

There appeared to be some signs of reconciliation between the father and son in the wake of the Queen's death, with the king voicing his love for the Sussexes in his first address as monarch and making an exception for Harry to wear his military uniform to stand vigil for his grandmother.

Harry's memoir, which will be released in January, will likely include reflections on his previous role in the royal family and his experience with his mother's death.

It's unclear how the book will impact his relationship with his father and the rest of his family.