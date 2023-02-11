How North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became one of the world's most feared dictators

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is regarded as one of the world's most repressive leaders.

Despite his high-profile career, there is relatively little known about the reclusive 39-year-old.

Here's what we do know about his life, and that of his family.

The current head of a dynasty that's ruled North Korea since the 1950s, Kim Jong Un took power at a young age and has ruled with an iron grip. Between fear of nuclear annihilation, brinkmanship, and ongoing tensions with South Korea and the US, Kim has kept a firm hold on North Korea, with his people given very few freedoms.



Meanwhile, after having the most tense, heated exchanges with a US commander-in-chief in his country's history, Kim then met with President Donald Trump twice.





Over the years, there have also been speculation about Kim's health, and intense speculation over who his eventual successor will be.

But despite all this, relatively little is known of Kim, though a 2019 book called "The Great Successor" does give some tantalising details of his childhood.

Here's what we know about Kim, and how he became one of the world's most intimidating dictators.



