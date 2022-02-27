Khayelitsha's The Milk Restaurant has returned, now with a champagne bar and lounge setting on its rooftop.

The three-story building is known for being Khayelitsha's first boutique restaurant.

It is a stone's throw away from Khayelitsha's new boutique hotel and spa, The Spade.

The Milk Restaurant and Bar, was first launched in 2018, but became yet another victim of Covid-19 in 2020.

It has now returned as The Milk Restaurant and Champagne Bar, and is about seven minutes away from the newly-built The Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa.

The restaurant and bar, founded by Spelo Jalivane, allows patrons to lounge and wine and dine within the same property, but on different floors.

Jalivane established the restaurant using his own money. Although the business saw a great deal of success, it was not without challenges contributing to its closure, he said.

"I opened the business too soon. I was in a rush and wanted to get it off the ground, not knowing the challenges I would face with infrastructure. I took for granted the kitchen equipment required, and this resulted badly on service delivery," said Jalivane.

During the lockdown, Jalivane spent time refining the restaurant and sourced help from the owners of a popular Khayelitsha eatery, Rands Cape Town, run by the Mbeki brothers, Mfundo and Mshayi, with whom he has now partnered.

"Lockdown forced me to sit and simmer in my reality. It saved me because, through it, I developed a healthy working business relationship with the two successful brothers and outdoor Mecca Kings," Jalivane said.

The ground floor was previously the restaurant and is now a full-time liquor store with a separate entrance leading to the restaurant and champagne bar. It offers a wide selection of beers, ciders, wines, and hard liquor drinks.

The restaurant is on the first floor, which now has a semi-fine dining focus, instead of its initial fine dining experience with options ranging from seafood to grills and light meals.

It has been updated with more modern and stylish finishes, including velvet-covered furniture.



The rooftop houses the champagne bar with a lounge setting and overlooks the Khayelitsha township.



It offers premium beverages such as champagne, cognac, and whisky. Its lounge setting has 4-to-10-seater loungers to accommodate groups.

