KFC has new deal: free food, ‘no questions asked’, if you complain. Here’s how it works.

KFC has launched a "Taste Guarantee" that, depending on circumstances, can come with a new free meal, a voucher for one later, or your money back.

It promises there will be no questions asked, just free food if you don't like what you get.

There are a couple of limits; you can only get one refund per order, and in some cases you'll have to return the packaging with uneaten food.

The logistics are a little easier if you are eating in a store, but takeaway and delivery orders are also covered.

In some cases, though, you'll need uneaten chicken to show.

The "Taste Guarantee" applies to both food and drink, at every store in South Africa.

"We are so confident that our products will meet the expected standard and are of good quality, that we are willing to replace or refund your purchase, no questions asked, if you are not entirely satisfied with it," says KFC in the formal sheet of conditions that goes with the offer.

In a separate statement, it described the offer as a first for the quick-service restaurant industry.

Unhappy customers can ask for their money back, and don't need to show a till slip – but you may have to return a box with some uneaten food. For those eating in a store, the guarantee falls away if "you [do] not have any of the product available anymore, or should the condition in which you received the product have been altered", KFC says.

Instead of your cash back, you can ask for the same meal, or a different one, but you'll have to pay the difference if your new meal is more expensive than the one you originally bought.

You'll also have to go back to a store with a container and some food if you bought a takeaway and you want a refund or a replacement meal – but not if you will accept a voucher.



"As you will no longer be on the premises when discovering your dissatisfaction, and should you not wish to go back to the store to return the product for a replacement or refund, then in such a case you may report your complaint either telephonically or by email through the customer care centre on 0860 100222 or kfccustomercare@dsg.co.za," says KFC.

The procedure is a little different for deliveries from KFC. In such an instance, you'll have to phone the store your order came from, and a driver will be dispatched with a new meal. You have to give that driver the uneaten portion of your original meal. If you want a refund, the onus is on you to return the meal you didn't like to the restaurant.

The guarantee is limited to one replacement per transaction, and it does not apply to a replacement meal, so you can't reject two meals in a row.





