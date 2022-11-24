The demand for property in the Karoo is growing – driven by buyers from Cape Town and Joburg

Property in the Karoo is being snapped up by big-city buyers.

Buyers from Cape Town and Johannesburg have increased since the onset of the pandemic, according to Seeff Property Group.

Oudtshoorn, Ladismith, Graaff-Reinet, Middelburg, and Calvinia are especially popular.

And the influx of big-city money is boosting small-town art and antique stores, boutiques, coffee shops, restaurants, and guesthouses.

The Karoo has been attracting more buyers from big cities since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the remote work trend, with most of these new arrivals coming from Cape Town and Johannesburg, according to Seeff Property Group.

The Klein Karoo's small-town charm and scenic beauty continue to entice those looking for an escape from the big city.

But it's no longer just older couples and retirees moving into the area. Younger families from big cities are heading to the Karoo in search of "a more wholesome family environment", said Ian Badenhorst, managing director for Seeff Country and Karoo. "Here, children can still play in the streets and ride their bicycles to school."

Retreating to the Karoo, with movement into towns like Oudtshoorn, Ladismith, Graaff-Reinet, Middelburg, and Calvinia has only strengthened since the onset of the pandemic, explained Badenhorst, with flexible work arrangements allowing professionals to seek a better work-life balance and affordably priced property.

Up to a quarter of buyers in Oudtshoorn over the past two years have been from large cities, according to Jan Verlinde, licensee for Seeff, with most coming from Cape Town and Johannesburg. This shows "strong demand from semigration buyers" who are especially fond of large family homes. Smallholdings around Oudtshoorn are also in demand, but there's not much stock available, added Verlinde.

Large family homes recently bought by big-city buyers ranged from R2 million to R3 million, which is high-end for Oudtshoorn.

"Why settle for a two-bedroomed apartment in a city when, for the same price, you can have a three-bedroomed home with a swimming pool in Oudtshoorn," said Verlinde.

Most new buyers in the area cite a lack of traffic and polluting factories as a major draw, along with the Karoo climate, safety, and abundant access to nature.

Semigration buyers have also boosted demand for rental properties because many choose to rent while they look around before buying. It's also benefited art and antique stores, boutiques, coffee shops, restaurants, and guesthouses, added Verlinde. This, in turn, strengthens the economies of small Karoo towns.