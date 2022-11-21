Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting 'Shalom' with a smiley face

Kanye West is back on Twitter, posting "Shalom" two weeks after vowing to be on a 30-day "verbal fast."

The rapper was mired in intense controversy last month after a series of anti-Semitic rants.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to Ye's recent tweets, writing: "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love."

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, cut short his self-imposed vow of silence on Sunday, tweeting a Jewish greeting six weeks after a series of anti-Semitic rants which resulted in multiple major brands cutting ties with the rapper.

"Shalom :)," he wrote on Twitter.

"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," he had tweeted six hours earlier.

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who recently courted controversy for his chaotic takeover of the social platform, replied to Ye's post: "Don't kill what ye hate. Save what ye love."





Ye's recent tweets come after he vowed to take a 30-day "cleanse" and "verbal fast" on November 4, saying he would abstain from alcohol, adult films, and sexual intercourse following his infamous tirade of anti-Semitic comments.

"I'm not talking to nooobody for a month," he wrote. He proceeded to tweet 13 more times before going silent on Twitter for the next two weeks.

The controversy around Ye's comments intensified in early October when he tweeted that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" and "I can't be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jew also." The tweets were later removed by Twitter.

He also posted an apparent text conversation between him and Sean Combs, the rapper known as Diddy, to his Instagram account. In the exchange, he alleged that Combs was being controlled by Jewish people.

In response to Ye's posts, Twitter restricted his account for two weeks on October 10 for violating the platform's policies. Instagram also removed Ye's post about Combs due to its user agreement policy.

The rapper's rants were condemned by Jewish rights groups, the Anti-Defamation League, and a slew of celebrities, who urged major companies to sever ties with the rapper.

Amid the growing backlash, brands such as Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga dropped their business relationships with Ye. He said he lost $2 billion overnight due to the fallout from his comments.



