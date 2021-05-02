Madame Tussauds is set to unveil a life-size wax figure statue of Vice President Kamala Harris.

With the debut, Harris will become the first vice president to be immortalised in the famous New York City museum.

President Joe Biden will also have a statue dedicated to his likeness.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be immortalised in Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City.

She will become the first vice president to have a wax figure dedicated to her likeness at the museum.

Both she and President Joe Biden will have wax figures unveiled later this year, and each will be displayed in the museum's "Oval Office experience," according to the museum.

The clay heads took weeks for a team of London artists to sculpt, the museum said on Facebook. The museum estimates the bodies will take about four to six months to complete.

"I feel like the most important features of Kamala Harris to get right are not only her lovely, warm and welcoming smile but also her eyes because I feel like she's so engaging when she smiles, she actually smiles with her eyes as well," sculptor Vicky Grant said in a video posted on Twitter.

The wax figures of both Biden and Harris will wear the same outfits each wore on Inauguration Day this year, NBC News reported.

Christopher John Rogers, the designer who put together Harris' outfit for her swearing-in ceremony will design Harris' wax figure's outfit, according to NBC News.

"We're honoured to create a figure for Vice President Harris and reflect this significant moment in US history for guests inside Madame Tussauds New York," Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds, told the outlet.