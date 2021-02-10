Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff went jogging at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday morning.

Bobby Tran took a video of Harris running up the steps followed by Secret Service agents.

People were amused that the Secret Service had to do Harris' workout in order to follow her.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

When Bobby Tran and his girlfriend went jogging on the National Mall on Saturday morning, they were hoping to see artist Simon Berger's "Glass Ceiling Breaker" portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Lincoln Memorial. They ended up seeing the glass ceiling breaker herself.

Tran and his girlfriend spotted Harris running up and down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in her workout gear, trailed by Secret Service agents and accompanied by second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

A post shared by ?????????? (@gobobbygogo)

"We turned around and there she was, running the steps, and being one with the community," Tran told Insider. "As we were getting closer, I also noticed somebody that appeared to be Doug Emhoff, too. It wasn't until later when I looked over the video that I noticed the second gentleman at the top, who paused to give her a high five as she finished her run. I thought that was the coolest thing to be so supportive of each other out there."

Read more: Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in with 2 Bibles held by husband Doug Emhoff. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Tran's video of Harris' workout was shared on Twitter by user @sammycakez_, where it racked up 3.5 million views and counting.

People loved seeing Harris' Secret Service agents trotting behind her as she exercised.

Tran said Harris paused her workout to speak to kids who were out enjoying the sunny day and to take a few quick selfies.

He said he approached her as she was walking down the stairs to ask if he could get a quick photo, too.

"She was kind enough to oblige," he said. "It was pretty cool ... It's still something I can't really believe happened, seeing her doing the same thing we do."



