Trudeau is requiring all domestic air and rail passengers to be vaccinated unless medically exempt.

Anti-vaxxers showed up to his campaign stop in Ontario on Monday, and he was pelted with gravel.

Trudeau, who said he wasn't hurt, is up for reelection on September 20.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pelted with gravel during an anti-vaccine protest at his campaign stop in London, Ontario, on Monday.

The Canadian prime minister, who is up for reelection, was campaigning ahead of the country's September 20 general election.

Footage posted to social media showed a number of small objects flying past Trudeau as he stepped into his campaign bus.

Here's a video of the moment, tweeted by the CBC journalist Sarah Sears:

Here's the video of stones being thrown towards the Prime Minister while he was leaving his campaign stop in London, Ontario this evening pic.twitter.com/MNOVHIKMiY September 6, 2021

Trudeau said he wasn't hurt, and compared the incident to the time someone hurled pumpkin seeds at him.

"There was little bits of gravel," Trudeau later told reporters on the Liberal Party campaign plane, according to The Washington Post. "It's no big deal."

CTV reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver later tweeted that two members of her media crew were hit by the gravel, but weren't injured.

Trudeau currently faces wide opposition to his decision to require all federal civil servants and all domestic air or train passengers to be vaccinated, unless medically exempt.

Anti-vax protesters have appeared at several of his campaign stops, including those held this past week in Welland and Newmarket, both in Ontario.

And a Trudeau campaign event scheduled for Bolton, Ontario, late last month was abandoned after Canadian officials decided that the protesters posed a security threat, CBC reported.

On Monday, Trudeau said he "won't back down" on his promise, despite opposition from what he called the "anti-vaxxer mobs," CTV reported.

